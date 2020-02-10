Sign up
Photo 1045
Borth-y-guest
for2020- architecture
One from the archives edited to B/W , as not always able to go out to find new material !
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
3892
photos
137
followers
85
following
Tags
architecture
,
b/w
,
for2020
,
borth-guest
tony gig
Fabulous shot...Fav
February 10th, 2020
Lynda McG
ace
Nice Welsh shoreline!
February 10th, 2020
Lee
ace
I like this shot, and I have been there many times.
February 10th, 2020
