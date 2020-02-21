Previous
Fruit in the kitchen by beryl
Photo 1056

Fruit in the kitchen

for2020 , still-life

Bananas , apples and avocado pears in the Kitchen !
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Beryl Lloyd

Photo Details

