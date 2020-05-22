Sign up
Photo 1072
A view from the conservatory
So eye-catching ,and making a statement in a spot in the garden !
22nd May 2020
22nd May 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
bits and bobs
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
20th May 2020 6:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red-hot-pokers
Diana
ace
What a lovely view you have of these beautiful flowers.
May 22nd, 2020
Margo
ace
They are pretty
May 22nd, 2020
