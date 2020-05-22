Previous
A view from the conservatory by beryl
Photo 1072

A view from the conservatory

So eye-catching ,and making a statement in a spot in the garden !
22nd May 2020 22nd May 20

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
Photo Details

Diana ace
What a lovely view you have of these beautiful flowers.
May 22nd, 2020  
Margo ace
They are pretty
May 22nd, 2020  
