Salad days . by beryl
Photo 1100

Salad days .

July composition -Make 30 photos -fill frame with colour .
Just a shot of my trough of "cut and come again " lettuce - which are so handy to just go out to the garden and pick fresh as needed . !
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Photo Details

Diana ace
How wonderful, love this variety with the lovely looking leaves. They look so incredibly healthy!
July 1st, 2022  
