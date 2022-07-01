Sign up
Photo 1100
Salad days .
July composition -Make 30 photos -fill frame with colour .
Just a shot of my trough of "cut and come again " lettuce - which are so handy to just go out to the garden and pick fresh as needed . !
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Diana
ace
How wonderful, love this variety with the lovely looking leaves. They look so incredibly healthy!
July 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
