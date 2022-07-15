Patterns ,

Make30Photos - 15-Patterns



Had one or two ideas , and tried different shots - but finally decided on this simplistic capture of the back drive gate and shadow - love the repeat of the simple pattern .

Went with Gary to the hospital this morning - he had an appointment to see the vascular consultant , Nothing new - but carry on with the treatment , ( so good in one sense ! ) After we did our weekly shop , the hassle of unpacking and putting goods away - but Gary is so good in helping me ! After lunch a siesta before going out into the garden with my camera !



Oops - my camera lens needs a clean !!

