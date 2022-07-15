Previous
Next
Patterns , by beryl
Photo 1114

Patterns ,

Make30Photos - 15-Patterns

Had one or two ideas , and tried different shots - but finally decided on this simplistic capture of the back drive gate and shadow - love the repeat of the simple pattern .
Went with Gary to the hospital this morning - he had an appointment to see the vascular consultant , Nothing new - but carry on with the treatment , ( so good in one sense ! ) After we did our weekly shop , the hassle of unpacking and putting goods away - but Gary is so good in helping me ! After lunch a siesta before going out into the garden with my camera !

Oops - my camera lens needs a clean !!
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
305% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise