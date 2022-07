Up on the roof .( dry weather )

Make 30 Photos -- 21 weather.What on earth could I capture to represent weather -- obviously the sky ,rain , wind , snow ,sun !! non of these today - a dull sky , a still dry day , no sun , rain or snow !!!!!!! But obviously dry weather is needed for the roofers putting up the framework / rafters for the extension on our neighbours house ! So , it is DRY Weather .