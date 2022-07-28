Previous
Water by beryl
Photo 1126

Water

Make 30 Photos -- 28-water

A local pond , usually with water-birds , but on this occasion void of the geese and ducks ! -- they saw me coming with my camera !!
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Beryl Lloyd

Photo Details

