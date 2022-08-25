Sign up
Photo 1154
Abstract-25-Yellow Zoom !
Abstract-august -25 Yellow Zoom !
The best I could muster to do today . Both Gary and I have covid ! Apologies - I do not feel like commenting today !
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
George
ace
I know just how you feel. I’m just recovering. Great ICM image.
August 25th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely !
August 25th, 2022
Babs
ace
Gorgeous zoom blur.
August 25th, 2022
Heather
ace
I love yellow, and this is a great burst of it! Fav (Do take care, Beryl! Thinking of you and Gary! xx)
August 25th, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
fun! (photo) and not so fun Covid. Hope you fare well. prayers for both of you.
August 26th, 2022
wendy frost
ace
I love this zooming yellow daisy. You have done well to post Beryl.Take care. x
August 26th, 2022
