Abstract-25-Yellow Zoom ! by beryl
Photo 1154

Abstract-25-Yellow Zoom !

Abstract-august -25 Yellow Zoom !
The best I could muster to do today . Both Gary and I have covid ! Apologies - I do not feel like commenting today !
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Photo Details

George ace
I know just how you feel. I’m just recovering. Great ICM image.
August 25th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely !
August 25th, 2022  
Babs ace
Gorgeous zoom blur.
August 25th, 2022  
Heather ace
I love yellow, and this is a great burst of it! Fav (Do take care, Beryl! Thinking of you and Gary! xx)
August 25th, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
fun! (photo) and not so fun Covid. Hope you fare well. prayers for both of you.
August 26th, 2022  
wendy frost ace
I love this zooming yellow daisy. You have done well to post Beryl.Take care. x
August 26th, 2022  
