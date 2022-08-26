Sign up
Photo 1155
Abstract-26-Pansy
Abstract August ,-26-Pansy
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
2
2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 .
4928
photos
135
followers
92
following
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
bits and bobs
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
3rd August 2022 7:02pm
Tags
twirl
,
pansy
,
abstractaug2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely Beryl. Hope you are feeling a little better.
August 26th, 2022
Christine Sztukowski
I really like the abstract pansy. Very nice.
August 26th, 2022
