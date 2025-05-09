Previous
VE 80 Celebrations by beryl
Photo 1171

VE 80 Celebrations

Wellington (Shropshire) all decorated to celebrate the 80 Anniversary of VE day.
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
320% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely celebration
May 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact