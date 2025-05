He followed me around till I fed him !

Mr Blackbird followed me around in the garden, - I stopped to capture the choisia and brick wall for my h/h and he flew into the shot . As I walked away - he again followed me - He and Mrs B have a nest with chicks in the back garden - so I got a rich fat-ball and crumbled it with some bird seeds on the bird table , I had only got back into the conservatory and he was there - choosing the right bits to fly straight to the nest ! So wise !