Photo 1173
Cordyline Tree.
My rather large Cordyline tree in in the garden sports 4-5 huge bunches of blossom . They fill the air with their aromatic perfume !
Rain showers are forecasted but no sight as yet on this bright and sunny morning !
21st May 2025
21st May 25
3
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5951
photos
130
followers
76
following
321% complete
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
1174
Latest from all albums
4523
1172
4524
4525
4526
1173
4527
1174
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
bits and bobs
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
18th May 2025 4:44pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
garden
cordyline
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 21st, 2025
Diana
ace
How amazing that looks, a new to me tree.
May 21st, 2025
julia
ace
The perfume of the Cabbsge tree is intoxicating..
Good to see them I other countries other than NZ..
May 21st, 2025
Good to see them I other countries other than NZ..