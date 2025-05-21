Previous
Cordyline Tree. by beryl
Photo 1173

Cordyline Tree.

My rather large Cordyline tree in in the garden sports 4-5 huge bunches of blossom . They fill the air with their aromatic perfume !
Rain showers are forecasted but no sight as yet on this bright and sunny morning !
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365.
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 21st, 2025  
Diana ace
How amazing that looks, a new to me tree.
May 21st, 2025  
julia ace
The perfume of the Cabbsge tree is intoxicating..
Good to see them I other countries other than NZ..
May 21st, 2025  
