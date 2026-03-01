Sign up
Previous
Photo 1175
Dydd gwyl Dewi
1st March.- celebrating St David's Day - the Patrion Saint of Wales
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
4
4
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2026 - The Start of year 13 January 2025- The start of year 12 January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and...
Beverley
ace
This is beautiful… stitches of togetherness. Beryl this is very special
March 1st, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful!
March 1st, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
Happy St David’s Day Beryl. A beautiful Welsh plaque!
March 1st, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 1st, 2026
