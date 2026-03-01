Previous
Dydd gwyl Dewi by beryl
Photo 1175

Dydd gwyl Dewi

1st March.- celebrating St David's Day - the Patrion Saint of Wales
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Beryl Lloyd

Beverley ace
This is beautiful… stitches of togetherness. Beryl this is very special
March 1st, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful!
March 1st, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Happy St David’s Day Beryl. A beautiful Welsh plaque!
March 1st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 1st, 2026  
