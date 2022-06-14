Sign up
4 / 365
Mom, the Diamond
83 years young, still going strong after MLS syndrome.
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
5
1
365
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
14th June 2022 4:23pm
old
83
mom
years
diamond
Milanie
ace
What a really nice portrait of your mom - she and I are the same age.
June 15th, 2022
