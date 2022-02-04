Previous
Bougainvillea new beginnings by beverley365
40 / 365

Bougainvillea new beginnings

I’m so happy to see these colourful shoots of life peeping through, whew?
I cut them back to absolutely nothing -

I’ve been smiling like a Cheshire cat
Silly I know
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
