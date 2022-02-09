Previous
Hammock sprinkled with Hail by beverley365
45 / 365

Hammock sprinkled with Hail

First time for everything, crazy very unusual for Cyprus.
Perfect tiny round ice balls - in a flash the sun came out and voilà? gone.
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
