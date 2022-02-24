Previous
Sunbeam between the storms by beverley365
60 / 365

Sunbeam between the storms

If you look closely centre right you can see an eye. A reflection from the sun on melted hail.

Love from above.
My first mono photo

Today is a sad day -
3am GMT this morning Russia begins a military operation into the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.
