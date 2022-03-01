Previous
Words Ahoy by beverley365
65 / 365

Words Ahoy

Although weather beaten the words are still there, words I choose to use, words to motivate, words to ‘be’, words to share, words of kindness, words of hope, words to pray with.
1st March 2022

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
