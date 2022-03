Sweet peach

Spring is waking up

wow 😮

These little pink buds popped literally overnight.



I bunked off work today, I’ll make up for it tomorrow 🤣 I’m a sunrise girl.

I needed a day in the garden - a day of peace -

a day of pruning the fruit trees - a never ending task which I love - a day of feeding a little love to the soil - a day of balancing.



Followed by an hour of yin yoga

Today was a a great day.