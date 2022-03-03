Previous
Next
Severe weather they say - and their right by beverley365
67 / 365

Severe weather they say - and their right

So, today I eased myself into action.
Focused on cataloguing a dozen 1920s 30s lacework and linens pieces.
In the back ground there’s a hum of Breakfast at Tiffany’s - it makes the work less mundane.

3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise