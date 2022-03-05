Sign up
69 / 365
Just hanging around……
She flys like a bird in the sky
She flys like a bird and I wish that she was mine
I can’t let Maggie gooo
Who remembers the ‘nimble advert’ ?
Probably only me 🤣😂
That’s okay
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
0
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Neil
ace
It's funny, we were talking about that song the other day, it's by The Honeybus. Looks like a nice day.
March 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
