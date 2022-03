The girl and the sparrow

Bronze sculpture sits high up a mountain over looking pafos.



Sparrows fly freely, and are beautiful.

She tenderly holds a sparrow in her hands with 3 sparrows sitting beside her.



2018 Yiota Ioannidou



This is the second sculpture since I began with 365.



PS: you may notice the sparrows have flown away - they will be replaced early April.

It’s shocking to me that they’ve been taken? Yiota is designing the new ones on a solid base which she hopes will be a permanent fix.