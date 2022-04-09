Sign up
104 / 365
Weeds love rain
And voilà
Two delicate tall yellow flowers have appeared this morning in the little herb garden.
Lovely smiley faces.
A little gentle rain very early morning must have woken them. 🤣
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
0
0
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
104
photos
14
followers
18
following
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
9th April 2022 9:29am
Tags
beautiful
,
weeds
