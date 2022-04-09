Previous
Weeds love rain by beverley365
104 / 365

Weeds love rain

And voilà
Two delicate tall yellow flowers have appeared this morning in the little herb garden.
Lovely smiley faces.
A little gentle rain very early morning must have woken them. 🤣

9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
