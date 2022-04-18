Previous
Mythical Aphrodite by beverley365
113 / 365

Mythical Aphrodite

There’s a Sculpture Park in pafos
Ten artists are invited from all over the world - they have too create their works during a 10 day Symposium.

The theme of the park is Myths and Sculptures

During the first symposium 2017 I watched during my lunch breaks most of the 10 days - oh boy they work hard and what an exciting experience for them and the viewer.

This sculpture has mixed textures- stands at least 8ft tall and is quite imposing.
By a French artist -
Javier Francisco Gonzalez Martinez

I look forward to the third symposium whenever that might be.
18th April 2022 18th Apr 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
