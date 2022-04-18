Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
113 / 365
Mythical Aphrodite
There’s a Sculpture Park in pafos
Ten artists are invited from all over the world - they have too create their works during a 10 day Symposium.
The theme of the park is Myths and Sculptures
During the first symposium 2017 I watched during my lunch breaks most of the 10 days - oh boy they work hard and what an exciting experience for them and the viewer.
This sculpture has mixed textures- stands at least 8ft tall and is quite imposing.
By a French artist -
Javier Francisco Gonzalez Martinez
I look forward to the third symposium whenever that might be.
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
113
photos
15
followers
18
following
30% complete
View this month »
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
18th April 2022 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
sculpture
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close