Mythical Aphrodite

There’s a Sculpture Park in pafos

Ten artists are invited from all over the world - they have too create their works during a 10 day Symposium.



The theme of the park is Myths and Sculptures



During the first symposium 2017 I watched during my lunch breaks most of the 10 days - oh boy they work hard and what an exciting experience for them and the viewer.



This sculpture has mixed textures- stands at least 8ft tall and is quite imposing.

By a French artist -

Javier Francisco Gonzalez Martinez



I look forward to the third symposium whenever that might be.