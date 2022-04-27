Sign up
122 / 365
Strawberry fields forever
Wonderful day to catch up with old friends.
How covid has changed our habits and freedom.
Opposite to where they live is a farm - a very organised farm.
I could smell the strawberries before I saw them. And yes absolutely delicious 😋
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
122
photos
15
followers
18
following
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
Views 4
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
27th April 2022 12:58pm
Tags
life
,
simple
