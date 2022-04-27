Previous
Strawberry fields forever by beverley365
122 / 365

Strawberry fields forever

Wonderful day to catch up with old friends.
How covid has changed our habits and freedom.

Opposite to where they live is a farm - a very organised farm.
I could smell the strawberries before I saw them. And yes absolutely delicious 😋
Beverley

Beverley
