Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
134 / 365
View from my kitchen window
A little bleary eyed this morning I lay listening to the birds. Turned the kettle on,
open the shutters and OOoo ‘get my camera double quick’.
A tiny green bird - quite composed sitting on the phone wire.
I’ve seen 4 sitting in row in the past
( I’d love to capture that photo - tba )
I’ve been researching and maybe it’s a chiffchaff? or a common green warbler?
I have to say the birdsong is beautiful.
Great way to start my crazy busy day. 😎
9th May 2022
9th May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
134
photos
15
followers
18
following
36% complete
View this month »
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
9th May 2022 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
good
,
birds
,
morning
,
love
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close