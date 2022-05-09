View from my kitchen window

A little bleary eyed this morning I lay listening to the birds. Turned the kettle on,

open the shutters and OOoo ‘get my camera double quick’.



A tiny green bird - quite composed sitting on the phone wire.



I’ve seen 4 sitting in row in the past

( I’d love to capture that photo - tba )



I’ve been researching and maybe it’s a chiffchaff? or a common green warbler?

I have to say the birdsong is beautiful.



Great way to start my crazy busy day. 😎