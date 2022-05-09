Previous
View from my kitchen window by beverley365
134 / 365

View from my kitchen window

A little bleary eyed this morning I lay listening to the birds. Turned the kettle on,
open the shutters and OOoo ‘get my camera double quick’.

A tiny green bird - quite composed sitting on the phone wire.

I’ve seen 4 sitting in row in the past
( I’d love to capture that photo - tba )

I’ve been researching and maybe it’s a chiffchaff? or a common green warbler?
I have to say the birdsong is beautiful.

Great way to start my crazy busy day. 😎
Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
