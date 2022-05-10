Previous
Next
trying to blend in by beverley365
135 / 365

trying to blend in

Thrilled to see a Preying mantis, I was walking around with my watering can late last night and Oooooo yippee skippy.

Their common in Cyprus and I’m told hugely beneficial as they eat locusts, aphids and creepies
10th May 2022 10th May 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise