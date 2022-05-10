Sign up
135 / 365
trying to blend in
Thrilled to see a Preying mantis, I was walking around with my watering can late last night and Oooooo yippee skippy.
Their common in Cyprus and I’m told hugely beneficial as they eat locusts, aphids and creepies
10th May 2022
10th May 22
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Views
10
365
ILCE-6400
9th May 2022 5:04pm
