I’m pretending to be a jellyfish by beverley365
137 / 365

I’m pretending to be a jellyfish

I’m truly passionate about my passion fruit plant - it feeds gosh…. A dozen families.

I took some wonderful photos but this quirky one was a bit special.
12th May 2022 12th May 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
37% complete

