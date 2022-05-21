Previous
Next
Shimmering shiny beautiful briny by beverley365
146 / 365

Shimmering shiny beautiful briny

It’s lovely Bobbing along on the bottom of the beautiful briny sea 🎼🎶🎵
Far from the frenzy of the world above
Two beneath the blue 🎵🎶 could even fall in love.
Oh my? 1971?

I spent many hours snorkelling in this bay,
Splish splashing and day dreaming…
Remembering this wonderful children’s film.

21st May 2022 21st May 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise