Shimmering shiny beautiful briny

It’s lovely Bobbing along on the bottom of the beautiful briny sea 🎼🎶🎵

Far from the frenzy of the world above

Two beneath the blue 🎵🎶 could even fall in love.

Oh my? 1971?



I spent many hours snorkelling in this bay,

Splish splashing and day dreaming…

Remembering this wonderful children’s film.



