Simply lovely by beverley365
149 / 365

Simply lovely

Packed and ready for my adventure!

Enjoyed a few hours swimming and sitting on a rock relaxing.

Life is precious-don’t waste a minute
24th May 2022 24th May 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
40% complete

View this month »

