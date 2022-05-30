Sign up
155 / 365
Pétanque
Pronounced pay - tonk
Such fun to watch ( and also rest your legs )
Where ever there’s a space suitable there will be pétanque. Taken very seriously and played with Passion.
30th May 2022
30th May 22
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
365 Project
