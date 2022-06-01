Previous
Underneath the Pyramid Louve Paris by beverley365
Underneath the Pyramid Louve Paris

I took the wrong exit from metro and found myself in the realms of the basement of the Louvre Musée.

A beautiful experience

I remember fondly when it opened 1989
Quite simply it’s a large glass & metal pyramid shape that sits in front of the Louvre musée.

Designed by I.M.Pei - Chinese American Architect.

Quite spectacular
