157 / 365
Underneath the Pyramid Louve Paris
I took the wrong exit from metro and found myself in the realms of the basement of the Louvre Musée.
A beautiful experience
I remember fondly when it opened 1989
Quite simply it’s a large glass & metal pyramid shape that sits in front of the Louvre musée.
Designed by I.M.Pei - Chinese American Architect.
Quite spectacular
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
157
photos
16
followers
21
following
Tags
