I see you….. by beverley365
158 / 365

I see you…..

My heart always skips a beat when I see the
Eiffel Tower…..

Nicknamed ‘The Iron Lady’

A little history:
The digging began 26th January 1887
On 31st of March 1889, the Tower had been finished in record time.
2 years, 2 months and 5 days - and was established as a veritable technical feat.
( no health & safety rules )

It was once yellow.

For its guaranteed continued protection
It is painted every 7 years - this was laid out by Gustave Eiffel.
The French call it - La Tour Eiffel - one of the worlds most recognised landmarks.

For 4 decades it was the worlds tallest structure.

For me —
It is a symbol of love - because of the marriage proposal’s made under the tower.
I’ll always be eternally romantic.
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
