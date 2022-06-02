I see you…..

My heart always skips a beat when I see the
Eiffel Tower…..
Nicknamed ‘The Iron Lady’
A little history:
The digging began 26th January 1887
On 31st of March 1889, the Tower had been finished in record time.
2 years, 2 months and 5 days - and was established as a veritable technical feat.
( no health & safety rules )
It was once yellow.
For its guaranteed continued protection
It is painted every 7 years - this was laid out by Gustave Eiffel.
The French call it - La Tour Eiffel - one of the worlds most recognised landmarks.
For 4 decades it was the worlds tallest structure.
For me —
It is a symbol of love - because of the marriage proposal’s made under the tower.
I’ll always be eternally romantic.