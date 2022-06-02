I see you…..

My heart always skips a beat when I see the

Eiffel Tower…..



Nicknamed ‘The Iron Lady’



A little history:

The digging began 26th January 1887

On 31st of March 1889, the Tower had been finished in record time.

2 years, 2 months and 5 days - and was established as a veritable technical feat.

( no health & safety rules )



It was once yellow.



For its guaranteed continued protection

It is painted every 7 years - this was laid out by Gustave Eiffel.

The French call it - La Tour Eiffel - one of the worlds most recognised landmarks.



For 4 decades it was the worlds tallest structure.



For me —

It is a symbol of love - because of the marriage proposal’s made under the tower.

I’ll always be eternally romantic.

