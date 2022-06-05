Previous
Next
A chance photo by beverley365
161 / 365

A chance photo

A wonderful day was had by all 😎
We’re strolling through the jardin des plantes on our way home.

It’s amazing that you can walk around Paris in a day, this trip we’ve been discovering newness.
Truly Wonderful 🎶
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise