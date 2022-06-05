Sign up
A chance photo
A wonderful day was had by all 😎
We’re strolling through the jardin des plantes on our way home.
It’s amazing that you can walk around Paris in a day, this trip we’ve been discovering newness.
Truly Wonderful 🎶
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
