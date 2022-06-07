Previous
A little help from Mum by beverley365
163 / 365

A little help from Mum

Spending time with my sons is my absolute favourite pastime.
I’m a good organiser - in a few days the atelier will look spit spot. ( for a while 🤣 )

Getting ready for some pretty big challenges.




7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
45% complete

Photo Details

MamaBec ace
I love having organized spaces.
June 10th, 2022  
