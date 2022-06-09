Sign up
165 / 365
Welcome Lunch break in the garden
A little scooby snack - delicious 😋
I then popped to the pharmacy to get a antigen test for flying tomorrow - OMG I’m positive? Bit of a shock as I feel great?
Oh well no worries 😉 I have another week with my Boz yeah!!!!!!
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
