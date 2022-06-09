Previous
Welcome Lunch break in the garden by beverley365
165 / 365

Welcome Lunch break in the garden

A little scooby snack - delicious 😋

I then popped to the pharmacy to get a antigen test for flying tomorrow - OMG I’m positive? Bit of a shock as I feel great?

Oh well no worries 😉 I have another week with my Boz yeah!!!!!!
Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
