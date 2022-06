Patiently waiting for the best ice cream in Paris

Berthillon’s story began 1954 -

Raymond Berthillon than ran a cafe - hotel with his parents & grandparents. He acquired a turbine and voila? He was making ice creams - sorbets - which became known as ASTONISHING ice cream.



The same recipes are used today by the descendants of the family.



It’s truly extraordinary - my favourite is régisse - licorice or Lavender



I could have one everyday! One day I will 🤣😂