Our Happy fig tree by beverley365
186 / 365

Our Happy fig tree

It has permanent shade under an umbrella
Lots of water and gentle words.
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Boxplayer ace
How delightful.
September 27th, 2022  
