Accidents do happen

I often find a bag of jars on my verandah, along with bread & Cypriot orange cake which is delicious. I am forever recycling jars 🤪

this particular day I popped to the village square to do just this.

Holding my basket full of jars in my left hand by my side, with my right hand popped the jars in the bottle bank.

3 to go and a fairly large piece of glass shot out at speed and sliced the top of my hand.

Fortunately I’m a first aider very fortunate as there was no one around - siesta time ( hospitals were on strike 3 hrs a day - chemist closed for lunch )

I had sutures and a healthy med kit - clean cut so managed to close the wound fast.

Siesta on the kitchen floor

Oh what a day 🧚‍♀️