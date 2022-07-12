Previous
Summer beetroot by beverley365
Summer beetroot

First time of growing beetroot,
I slowly roasted them quite delicious 😋
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
