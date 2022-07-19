Previous
Next
Aphrodite’s rock by beverley365
204 / 365

Aphrodite’s rock

A perfect spot to ‘simply be’,
With my sketto,figgy jam & bread

Sitting journaling with the sea mist and warm breeze is so therapeutic.

Whilst I took dozens of photos these following weeks I ‘Lost my Mojo’

I’m fine now…. and loving going through my photos… gosh I’m sooo behind.
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise