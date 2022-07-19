Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
204 / 365
Aphrodite’s rock
A perfect spot to ‘simply be’,
With my sketto,figgy jam & bread
Sitting journaling with the sea mist and warm breeze is so therapeutic.
Whilst I took dozens of photos these following weeks I ‘Lost my Mojo’
I’m fine now…. and loving going through my photos… gosh I’m sooo behind.
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
205
photos
18
followers
24
following
56% complete
View this month »
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
28th December 2020 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close