Where’s the water pipe? by beverley365
218 / 365

Where’s the water pipe?

Under the pebbles -
Oh my goodness I’ve had so many burst pipes? Having the pebbles shows the line of the pipes so I can fix them quickly.

A slow job as your not allowed to take pebbles from the coast. These are from neighbours & friends.
All good fun!
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

