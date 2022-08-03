Previous
Good luck & harmony in family bonds by beverley365
219 / 365

Good luck & harmony in family bonds

These large Elephants have been in the same position on the front verandah of our home since 1996.
Only moved for cleaning ( which isn’t very often as I often just hose them when watering.

I feel they certainly bought peace and happiness to my parents - and now for us.
3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
