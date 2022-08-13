Sign up
227 / 365
Under the Carob Tree
A favourite spot of mine, the shade is often welcome striding back from the harbour walk.
Early mornings is wonderful.
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
