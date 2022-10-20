Sign up
243 / 365
This caught my attention this morning
The rain helped clean it up a bit.
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
2
1
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
243
photos
19
followers
25
following
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
20th October 2022 10:36am
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️❤️
October 20th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
A classic
October 20th, 2022
