285 / 365
la vie en rose
So delicate, the fragrance is so gentle
totally addictive and uplifting.
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
26th November 2022 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
