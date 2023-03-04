Sign up
Photo 383
Turning the soil over, letting the sunshine in
Then swaps with the postie down the road,
I took a box of fruit & marmalade, came home with his red cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes courgette. And his wife’s delicious orange cake and humus.
Feeling very grateful
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
4th March 2023 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
