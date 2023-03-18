Sign up
Photo 397
The calm before the storm
I read the storm was coming this weekend,
& honestly the land is grateful.
No swimming this morning, a welly and woolly hat day in the wild stormy rain.
Glad I took some interesting shots yesterday,
this photo is from yesterday ‘true colours’
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
397
photos
22
followers
29
following
108% complete
View this month »
365
365
ILCE-6400
ILCE-6400
Taken
17th March 2023 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
