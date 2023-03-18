Previous
The calm before the storm by beverley365
The calm before the storm

I read the storm was coming this weekend,
& honestly the land is grateful.
No swimming this morning, a welly and woolly hat day in the wild stormy rain.

Glad I took some interesting shots yesterday,
this photo is from yesterday ‘true colours’

18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
