We’re in the clouds ⛅️ by beverley365
Photo 400

We’re in the clouds ⛅️

The air temperature 20 - water 18
air quality moderate
the surprise is UV index 7 high
I was up early for swimming, brisk walk and home by 9ish for shower, coffee & Work.
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
