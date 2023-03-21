Sign up
Photo 400
We’re in the clouds ⛅️
The air temperature 20 - water 18
air quality moderate
the surprise is UV index 7 high
I was up early for swimming, brisk walk and home by 9ish for shower, coffee & Work.
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
400
photos
23
followers
28
following
109% complete
393
394
395
396
397
398
399
400
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
21st March 2023 12:52pm
