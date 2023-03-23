Previous
Day dreaming on my rock….. by beverley365
Photo 402

A clean up of seaweed, sea grass has begun.
It’s taken to a recycling facility, cleaned & dried turned into bricks… used as insulation.

Amazing what you learn when you chat with the fisherman.
Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
